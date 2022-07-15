West Ham United manager David Moyes will take the final decision on how to progress if agreement is reached with both of the Hammers’ striker targets, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers are pursuing Sassuolo star Gianluca Scamacca, who is also of interest to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

At the same time, they are also trying to get a deal over the line for Chelsea star Armando Broja, but face competition from a host of sides.

West Ham remain in talks for the signatures of both strikers, but it is possible that the Hammers end up being successful in coming to an agreement in both chases.

In that case, Moyes’ decision will be final and he will be instrumental in deciding what the Hammers’ striking line-up looks like next season.

A striker is imperative for West Ham this summer as they aim to improve in that department and provide competition for Michail Antonio.

Scamacca scored 16 league goals last season to Broja’s six, but in the event both deals are agreed, Moyes will decide whether to proceed.

West Ham are also in the market for a central midfielder and let-back but they are pursuing their striking targets enthusiastically currently.