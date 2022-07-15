AC Milan are set to hold a fresh round of talks with Tottenham Hotspur next week over a deal for Japhet Tanganga.

The centre-back’s 2021/22 season ended prematurely owing to an injury, but he is fully fit and is in pre-season training with Spurs.

But Tanganga’s immediate future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is shrouded in uncertainty as he is linked with a move away from the club, with the likes of Bournemouth and Southampton interested in snapping him up.

The defender has also attracted interest from abroad as Serie A champions AC Milan have him on their transfer radar and have contacted his representatives over a move for him.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Rossoneri are set to make fresh contact with Tottenham next week to discuss a possible move for Tanganga.

AC Milan want to know the potential costs involved in a deal to take the 23-year-old to Italy, while it is tipped that the Serie A giants could secure an initial loan deal with an option to buy for him.

Despite growing speculation around his future, Tanganga has maintained that his full focus is on doing his best in pre-season for Spurs.

In addition to the Italians and interest from domestic quarters, La Liga outfit Valencia have also probed the possibility of a move for Tanganga.