Everton are interested in Leicester City target and Rennes star Benjamin Bourigeaud to add to their midfield options this summer.

Bourigeaud has been with Rennes in the summer of 2017 and has amassed more than 200 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit since then.

His contract though with the French club expires next summer and the club could be forced to cash in on him during the current transfer window.

Leicester are among those interested in the 28 year-old but they have competition from both inside and outside of England for him.

Everton have joined the race for the signature of the midfielder this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Frank Lampard wants to add to his midfield and the Toffees have been linked with Harry Winks and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Meanwhile, Italian club Fiorentina have also taken an interest in Bourigeaud, having lost one of their midfield options in Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira over the summer.

Bourigeaud missed only two games across all competitions for Rennes last year and started every match in the league.

He performed impressively as he registered eleven goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 and now the Toffees and the Foxes want his services next season.