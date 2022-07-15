Everton are in talks with Burnley for the services of Maxwell Cornet and are looking to structure a deal that would see them pay the asking price at a later stage or as instalments, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees have already snapped up a player that lined up for Burnley last season in the Premier League having snapped up James Tarkowski on a free transfer.

And Everton are now eyeing a move for Tarkowski’s former Clarets team-mate Cornet as a replacement for Richarlison, who joined Tottenham Hotspur.

The Merseyside giants are locked in talks with Burnley over a deal for the 25-year-old but they are seeking a fee in the £18m range for him, while he has also attracted interest from other clubs.

However, Everton are the only side currently willing to meet Burnley’s asking price for Cornet, although they will have to agree to a deal in which the fees are paid either in instalments or at a later time.

The Merseyside giants could even reach an agreement with Burnley over a loan deal for the winger which includes an obligation to buy, provided they remain in the Premier League next term.

Cornet found the back of the net nine times for Burnley last term but is looking likely to leave them in the ongoing window as they gear up for a season in the Championship.

In addition to Cornet, Chelsea man Armando Broja is another attacking player Everton have on their transfer radar.