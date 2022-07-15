Everton’s new defender James Tarkowski has been left impressed after meeting his new team-mates for training following his free transfer to the Toffees from relegated Burnley this summer.

Tarkowski remains Everton’s only signing of the ongoing transfer window thus far with manager Frank Lampard hoping his arrival will add some much-needed robustness to the backline.

The England international made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets during the 2021/22 season, scoring once, laying on two assists and picking up a total of 12 cautions.

Despite working hard all through the summer, Tarkowski confirmed that he had been left chasing shadows during training, marvelling at his new team-mates’ fitness levels.

“I grafted all summer and I have come back and I am still chasing people”, Tarkowski was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

Tarkowski further noted that there was plenty of talent on show in training to go with the great athleticism.

“The lads are in good nick, there’s a lot of great athletes out there and some very talented players”, he added.

Everton finished last season in 16th place in the Premier League table, avoiding relegation with a game to spare after a come-from-behind win at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace, while Burnley lost at home to Newcastle United on the final matchday to suffer the drop.