Hearts have joined the hunt for Bristol Rovers target Elliot Anderson, who could be loaned out once again by Newcastle United, according to Football Scotland.

A product of Newcastle’s youth academy, Anderson is currently working with the Magpies’ first-team in their pre-season training camp in Austria.

However, interest in the 19-year-old is significant, with a host of clubs keen to land him, including Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers, where he shone on loan last term.

Now the Gas face further competition for Anderson as Hearts want to take the young midfielder to the Scottish Premiership on loan.

Jambos boss Robbie Neilson wants to add an attacking threat to his midfield ranks and has zeroed in on Anderson as an option.

Newcastle are looking at Anderson over the course of pre-season, before then taking a call on his future.

Anderson was handed his senior debut by Newcastle against Arsenal in the FA Cup, with another second coming against the same team a few days later in the Premier League.

The midfielder impressed with his performances for Bristol Rovers during the second half of the season making 13 goal contributions in 21 matches.

Anderson has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2024.