Ipswich Town are very much part of the race for Dijon star Bersant Celina despite claims that Stoke City are favourites to snap him up, according to the Ipswich Star.

Celina spent last season on loan at Portman Road from Dijon and Ipswich are keen to bring him back this summer.

The Tractor Boys have been in contact with the midfielder over a return to the club, but he has also attracted interest from elsewhere.

Championship side Stoke have zeroed in on Celina and it has been claimed that they are now favourites to land him over the likes of Ipswich, who are looking to earn promotion from League One next season.

However, Celina is not as close to joining the Potters as some reports suggested and Ipswich still are in the running to secure his services.

But the Suffolk giants are having a hard time negotiating a deal with Dijon for Celina, amidst growing interest in his services.

In addition to Stoke and Ipswich, several Turkish clubs are also keen on the 25-year-old, which has made a move more complicated.

It remains to be seen whether Celina will return to Portman Road for a third time in his career or finds himself playing at another club as he looks likely to leave Dijon again.