Leeds United believed Raphinha feared being converted into a wing-back by Antonio Conte if he had joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to The Athletic.

Raphinha was unveiled as Barcelona’s new signing on Friday afternoon after he completed all the formalities of his transfer from Leeds.

Leeds bagged a fee reaching up to €65m from his departure and the Whites even published a send-off note to the Brazilian following the announcement being made.

But the saga surrounding the winger’s future ran for several weeks, with several clubs in England who were interested in snaring him away from Leeds testing the water.

Tottenham were amongst the clubs who were keen, but Leeds felt that the winger was circumspect about working under Conte.

While the Italian is considered a world-class manager, he has shown a penchant for turning attacking wingers into wing-backs at his previous club.

Ivan Perisic is one of the prime examples and Raphinha was said to be afraid of the same fate if he had joined Spurs.

The Brazilian was not comfortable with the idea of turning into a defensive option after being an attacker all his career.

Raphinha’s ultimate preference was always Barcelona and he even rejected Chelsea in order to wait for the Catalan giants.