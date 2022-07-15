Lisandro Martinez is unlikely to fly out to Australia to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour after he completes his move, according to the Times.

Manchester United have a €55m deal in place with Ajax for the signature of the Argentinian international this summer.

Martinez did not train with Ajax and is waiting for Ajax’s final approval before he can fly out to England to complete the move to Old Trafford.

There has been an expectation that the defender could be flown out to Australia to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour.

But it has been claimed that it is unlikely to happen and Martinez will stay put in England even after he completes the move.

He is yet to undergo a medical and the other formalities of the transfer and that is likely to take some time.

Manchester United also do not see a reason to fly him out to Australia given they will be back in England next weekend.

He is likely to be involved in the game against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on 30th July or Rayo Vallecano a day later at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have a week in hand to train between their last game in Australia and the Atletico Madrid clash.