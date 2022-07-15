Rangers legend Kris Boyd has stressed that Calvin Bassey’s versatility has made him such an attractive proposition for clubs this summer.

The Nigerian defender’s future at Rangers is under the scanner due to interest from Dutch champions Ajax and the Premier League’s Brighton.

He is the priority target for Ajax and coach Alfred Schreuder has already been in touch with the player over taking him to Amsterdam in the ongoing transfer window.

Ajax have entered into formal negotiations with Rangers for Bassey and he is now expected to move to the Netherlands this summer.

Boyd stressed that Bassey was outstanding towards the end of last season for Rangers and feels his versatility as a defender has made him a wanted man in the market for clubs across Europe.

He also believes that the centre-back gave the Rangers team great confidence through his performances last season and admits the Glasgow giants would miss him if he leaves this summer.

The Rangers legend told Sky Sports: “In the Europa League run that Rangers had, he was unbelievable.

“The versatility of him as well, he can play left-back, he can play left of a two, left of a three and the centre of a three.

“Obviously he is a top player but we know that nowadays teams are looking at players who can cover numerous positions and Calvin Bassey certainly falls into that category.

“His performances towards the end of the season for Rangers were outstanding.

“You feel that the team got a lot of belief from that as well, in terms of that they didn’t have to protect the backline as much because of his pace, recovery and dealing with one-on-ones, he was excellent.

“If he has to go, like it looks that it’s going to happen, he would be a big miss for Rangers.”

Rangers want a record fee for a player in Scotland before agreeing to sell the defender this summer.