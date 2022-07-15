Valencia are considering Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks and the player himself finds the prospect of playing for the Spanish side interesting.

Winks has been left behind and has not joined Tottenham’s pre-season tour in South Korea as his future at the club looks uncertain.

Manager Antonio Conte has asked a number of players to consider their futures and Winks is one of them.

The midfielder has been linked with Everton and Southampton, but his destination for next season might be outside England.

Valencia are assessing the option of Winks and the midfielder himself finds the prospect of playing for the Spanish club intriguing, according to Spanish daily AS.

The La Liga club are interested in other midfielders at London clubs whose futures are in doubt, namely Lucas Torreira from Arsenal and Tiemoue Bakayoko of Chelsea.

Bryan Gil spent the second half of last season at Valencia, and impressed for them, and Winks could follow in his footsteps.

Winks made 19 appearances last season for Tottenham in the Premier League but with Spurs adding to midfield this summer, he has a decision on his hands in the current window.