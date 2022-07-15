Gianluca Scamacca is edging closer to West Ham United and the Hammers will hold further talks over the transfer over the course of the weekend.

Hammers boss David Moyes has zeroed in on Sassuolo hitman Scamacca as someone he wants to take to the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham are locked in talks with Sassuolo to agree a deal for the striker and he is increasingly edging towards the Hammers, helped by Paris Saint-Germain focusing on Hugo Ekitike.

And, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the two clubs will hold further talks this weekend as they work on several details which are needed for an agreement.

West Ham are looking to avoid the transfer swoop dragging on and want an agreement in place with Sassuolo.

It has been suggested that Scamacca is not sold on a move to the London Stadium and the Hammers may also have some work to do on the player’s side.

Sassuolo have insisted they have no need to sell the 23-year-old and will only sanction an exit for a package they are happy with.

He grabbed 16 goals in Serie A for Sassuolo last term, striking against heavyweights such as AC Milan, Napoli and Inter.