Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is on Juventus’ transfer radar, but he is not their priority centre-back target this summer.

The Serie A giants are in the market for a new centre-back as they are likely to lose Matthijs de Ligt to German champions Bayern Munich.

Juventus have identified Arsenal star Gabriel one player that could replace the Dutchman in their backline this summer, should he join the Bavarians.

It has even been claimed that the Turin giants are willing to table an offer for the Gunners star’s services as De Ligt edges closer to an exit.

However, according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, Juventus only see Gabriel as their plan B to replace De Ligt.

The Bianconeri’s top defensive target is Torino man Gleison Bremer and not Gabriel, who they have on their radar as an alternative option.

But Juventus are facing strong competition for Bremer’s signature from Serie A rivals Inter.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will push to land Gabriel in the ongoing window if they miss out on Bremer.