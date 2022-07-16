Everton linked Andrea Belotti is unlikely to move to the Premier League this summer, according to The Athletic.

Belotti is a free agent this summer following the expiry of his contract at Torino and has been linked with several sides, including Frank Lampard’s Everton.

The 28-year-old’s status as a free agent has made him an attractive option for a host of clubs, but it does not appear that Goodison Park will be his destination.

Belotti is not expected to move to the Premier League this summer, but does want to make sure his next destination is a place he can continue to score regularly as he looks to stay in the Italy squad.

The striker has scored over 100 goals in Serie A and is a proven marksman.

It had been suggested that he could add to Everton’s attacking options, especially following the loss of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton though will have to look for other attacking options.

Belotti departed Torino having made a total of 251 appearances for the club across all competitions, along with scoring 113 goals.