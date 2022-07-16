Serie A side Fiorentina are working on a deal to snap up Giovani Lo Celso, but negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for him are tipped to not be easy.

Spurs are looking to trim down the size of their squad and midfielder Lo Celso is one of the players boss Antonio Conte is open to selling.

The Argentine has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour and he is also keen to leave the club, having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Villarreal.

Serie A outfit Fiorentina has emerged as potential suitors for Lo Celso, a player they were also keen on signing in January.

And according to Italian daily La Nazione, La Viola’s hierarchy are working on a swoop for the Tottenham fringe player.

However, Fiorentina are tipped to not have an easy time negotiating a deal for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham are claimed to be seeking a fee in the €30m range for Lo Celso, and it has been suggested they will have to lower their asking price for him to facilitate an exit.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina will approach Tottenham with an offer for Lo Celso, with his future at the north London giants looking likely to be over.