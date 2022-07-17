Everton at present cannot afford to buy Nottingham Forest target Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gibbs-White could be on the move from Molineux this summer despite Wolves boss Bruno Lage being keen on keeping hold of him.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are both serious in their interest in the midfielder and have been hoping to win the race for his services this summer.

However, in a boost to Forest’s hopes, Everton do not currently have the money that would be needed to sign Gibbs-White.

If Wolves do sell the midfielder then they will want a substantial offer and the sum needed is more than Everton have to spend at present.

The Toffees face having to sell to add to their kitty to sign Gibbs-White and one possible departure is Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United want to sign the attacker, but it is claimed it could take £40m for them to do so and it is unclear if the Magpies are willing to go that high.

Gibbs-White, who spent last term at Sheffield United on loan, made 35 appearances in the Championship last season, along with two in the playoffs, and registered 12 goals and ten assists.