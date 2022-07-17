Rangers are paying Liverpool a fee of around £4m for defender Ben Davies and he is due to undergo a medical soon, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gers are moving quickly to fill the hole set to be left by selling defender Calvin Bassey to Dutch giants Ajax.

The Amsterdam outfit are paying in excess of £20m to sign Bassey, who they want to come in to replace Lisandro Martinez, who has been sold to Manchester United.

Rangers have now agreed a fee of around £4m to sign out-of-favour Liverpool defender Davies.

The two clubs are in the process of finalising an agreement, which is claimed to be very close, and the centre-back will then undergo his medical in the next few days.

Davies spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship and has had several clubs keen to snap him up.

Burnley have shown interest in Davies, along with Blackburn Rovers.

It is Rangers who are winning the race though and Liverpool will make a profit on the £1.6m they paid to sign Davies from Preston North End in the 2021 January transfer window.