Hamburg sporting director Jonas Boldt admits he is hoping for West Ham United to snap up Amadou Onana from Lille, due to the cash windfall it would bring the German side.

Lille only signed Onana from Hamburg last summer, but good displays during last season’s Ligue 1 campaign have made him a wanted man, with West Ham pushing to take him to the Premier League.

The terms of the agreement which saw Onana move to Lille from Hamburg contained a sell-on clause, to apply to any profit the French side made on the midfielder.

West Ham’s bid for Onana is claimed to be €38m and were the transfer to go through then Hamburg would bank €6.2m.

And Boldt is hoping the switch happens as it would hand Hamburg a welcome cash windfall.

“You get a little something. It would be nice if that happened”, he admitted to German daily Bild.

Hamburg signed Onana from fellow German outfit Hoffenheim in 2020.

The 20-year-old joining West Ham would give Hamburg extra wiggle-room in the transfer market, with Sampdoria striker Manuel de Luca one player on the club’s radar; he would cost between €2m and €2.5m.