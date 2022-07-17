Lille only signed Onana from Hamburg last summer, but good displays during last season’s Ligue 1 campaign have made him a wanted man, with West Ham pushing to take him to the Premier League.
The terms of the agreement which saw Onana move to Lille from Hamburg contained a sell-on clause, to apply to any profit the French side made on the midfielder.
West Ham’s bid for Onana is claimed to be €38m and were the transfer to go through then Hamburg would bank €6.2m.
And Boldt is hoping the switch happens as it would hand Hamburg a welcome cash windfall.
“You get a little something. It would be nice if that happened”, he admitted to German daily Bild.
Hamburg signed Onana from fellow German outfit Hoffenheim in 2020.
The 20-year-old joining West Ham would give Hamburg extra wiggle-room in the transfer market, with Sampdoria striker Manuel de Luca one player on the club’s radar; he would cost between €2m and €2.5m.