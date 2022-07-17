Leeds United new boy Brenden Aaronson has admitted to a crazy feeling in terms of how quickly he has settled in at the Whites.

The Yorkshire giants tried to sign the American from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window, but were forced to admit defeat as the Austrians would not sell.

They quickly went back in for Aaronson when they had secured their Premier League status at the end of last season and did the deal to take him to Elland Road.

The midfielder is now with Leeds on their pre-season tour of Australia and he admits he has settled in surprisingly quickly, something which he thinks is crazy.

Aaronson, 21, revealed he feels as if he has been on the books at the club for a year.

“As everybody saw we went surfing the other day, we’re having good times together and getting closer as a group”, he was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I already feel like I’ve been a part of this group for about a year now and it’s a crazy feeling to have as a new player.

“They’ve been so inviting and so nice to me so it’s great for all of us.”

Aaronson will be hoping to continue his build-up to the new season with Leeds as he looks to make his debut in the Whites’ season opener.