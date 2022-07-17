Newcastle United capturing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is considered to be difficult because of the amount the Whites will ask for, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds have already made two big money sales this summer in the shape of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, and now Harrison is coming into view for an interested club.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to add options in his final third and is a big admirer of Harrison.

The Magpies’ interest in the Leeds winger is long standing, but the Whites are not keen on letting Harrison go and it has been claimed they will look for at least £35m.

As such, the deal is considered a difficult one for Newcastle to be able to pull off.

They remain keen on Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, but he has been priced out of reach by the German club.

Newcastle also remain in the market for a striker.

The club tried to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims earlier this summer, but the swoop stalled and the striker has now completed a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.