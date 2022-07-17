Former Liverpool star David Thompson has insisted he is not sure why some people are mocking Reds new boy Darwin Nunez, as in his view the striker is “incredible”.

Liverpool turned to Nunez to replace Sadio Mane, who was sold to Bayern Munich, and splashed an initial £64m to sign him, with add-ons meaning the final fee paid to Benfica could hit £85m.

Much is expected of the striker, but his early performances in friendlies for Liverpool have led to some to question why the Premier League giants signed him.

Thompson does not understand why some people are taking aim at Nunez so early into his Liverpool career and is convinced about the quality of player the Reds have signed.

The former Liverpool midfielder wrote on Twitter: “Not sure why people think [of] mocking Nunez before he’s kicked a competitive ball for Liverpool.

“I watched this lad all last season, he’s incredible.

“Yes I think the fee is excessive for someone so young but this lad is absolutely top drawer with limitless potential.

“A serious machine”, he added.

All eyes will be on how Nunez fares when the new Premier League season kicks off, with Liverpool set for an opening day fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage.