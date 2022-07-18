Japhet Tanganga’s agent is set to meet with AC Milan this week with an eye on putting an agreement in place for the defender to join from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tanganga has become of interest to AC Milan in the ongoing summer window and the Italian champions are working to get the centre-back in through the door this summer.

The centre-back’s senior career at Tottenham so far has been marred by injuries and he has not managed to find consistent minutes on the pitch.

Last season he made just eleven appearances in the Premier League and with Clement Lenglet added to the squad, competition has intensified for the centre-back spots at Tottenham.

Now, the agent of Tanganga is meeting with AC Milan in midweek to close out an agreement, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The meeting will aim towards coming at the final figures for a loan as well as the sum for a right to redemption in the deal.

It remains to be seen if the meeting’s purpose is met and Tanganga goes on loan to the Italian champions this summer.

The centre-back accompanied his team-mates to South Korea unlike other players with uncertain futures at Tottenham, but it seems he could leave before the season commences.