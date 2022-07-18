Kilmarnock are closing in on sealing a swoop for Ryan Alebiosu from Arsenal on loan, according to Football Scotland.

Killie boss Derek McInnes is keen on reinforcing his defence in the ongoing window as Kilmarnock gear up for a season back in the Scottish Premiership.

And Kilmarnock zeroed in on Arsenal academy product Alebiosu as potential target as he suits their style under McInnes.

The Scottish outfit have been in talks with the Gunners over a move for the 20-year-old and have made progress.

Kilmarnock are on the cusp of securing Alebiosu’s services on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

The north London giants see the Scottish top flight as the right competition for Alebiosu to clock up senior minutes on a regular basis.

Alebiosu has impressed for Arsenal Under-23s and is now set to have senior top flight minutes north of the border.

The full-back spent the latter half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra and is closing in on leaving the Emirates Stadium for a second straight transfer window.