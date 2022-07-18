Brighton could rival Nottingham Forest for the signature of Alex Moreno if they agree a deal to sell Marc Cucurella to Manchester City, it has been claimed in Spain.

Steve Cooper’s Forest are moving quickly to try to push a deal for Betis full-back Moreno over the line and are in talks with the Spanish side.

The Tricky Trees are optimistic they can agree a deal with Betis for the 29-year-old, who was hailed for his performances for the Spanish side last term, helping his team win the Copa del Rey.

However, Nottingham Forest could yet have to battle Brighton for Moreno’s signature.

According to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte’s Ignacio Caceres Dastis, if Brighton sell Cucurella to Manchester City then they could turn to Moreno.

Manchester City are making a big push for Cucurella after agreeing a deal to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

A cash windfall for Brighton from selling Cucurella could be put towards beating Nottingham Forest to Moreno, a player they have already checked up on.

Betis are claimed to be looking for a fee of €25m to part with Moreno in the ongoing transfer window.