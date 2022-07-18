Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill is not a player Celtic are pursuing this summer, according to Football Scotland.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the defender went on loan last season to Huddersfield Town to experience his first full campaign of first team football.

Making 32 total appearances for the Championship side, he impressed for the Terriers, although he also scored the own goal in the playoff final that confined Huddersfield to another season in the second tier.

Regardless his fine performances have seen him linked with a number of clubs and Celtic were speculated to be one of them.

However, Colwill is not a player of interest at Celtic Park right now and he is not on the radar of the Hoops.

Celtic are in the market for a centre-back but it will not be Colwill who reinforces the Bhoys defence next season.

Colwill could however leave Chelsea this summer anyway, with fellow Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace linked.

Celtic have made the loan of Cameron Carter-Vickers permanent this summer but apart from him they have yet to make any additions in terms of centre-backs.