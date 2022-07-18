Millwall will be in a strong position to sign Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton on a permanent basis if he impresses during the loan move, according to the South London Press.

The 22-year-old, who is under contract with the Whites until the summer of 2024, is set to complete a medical on Tuesday ahead of the impending switch.

Shackleton played 16 games for the Whites’ first team during the 2021/22 season, predominantly being chosen to play at right-back.

The versatile midfielder will be the second Leeds academy product to join the Lions on loan after they completed the signing of centre-back Charlie Cresswell.

The move could also spell the end of his Leeds stint as, if he impresses, Millwall will be in a strong position to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.

The midfielder failed to establish himself in the first team under Marcelo Bielsa and his successor Jesse Marsch, who left him out of the squad for the pre-season tour of Australia.

Leeds have signed Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams in central midfield and Rasmus Kristensen at right-back this summer, which could have limited Shackleton’s opportunities had he chosen to stay at Elland Road.

Millwall is Shackleton’s preferred destination, with the Lions beating off a host of Championship clubs to his signature.