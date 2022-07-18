Fiorentina are prepared to wait until later in the transfer window to see if the chance to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur on favourable terms opens up.

The Serie A outfit are keen to snap up the Argentine midfielder, who spent last season away from Tottenham on loan at Villarreal in Spain.

Lo Celso is out of favour at Spurs and they are looking to offload him this summer, but his price is too high for Fiorentina at present.

It is suggested to sell Lo Celso, Tottenham would want at least €20m, and Fiorentina’s strategy is likely to be to wait.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini on Italian radio station Radio Toscana, Fiorentina believe that they could have a chance to sign Lo Celso on more favourable terms later in the window.

If Tottenham do not find takers for Lo Celso, Fiorentina could look for a loan deal which they can afford, plus an option to buy.

They believe that Tottenham will be forced to change their stance if Lo Celso is still on the books as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Lo Celso shone while on loan at Villarreal last term and helped Unai Emery’s men reach the last four in the Champions League.