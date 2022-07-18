Fabinho has expressed his strong belief that a player of Darwin Nunez’s calibre can change a team, but stressed the Liverpool new boy needs more time to adapt.

The Reds snapped up Nunez from Portuguese giants Benfica in a deal that could be worth up to £85m last month.

Nunez has taken to the field for Liverpool in two of their pre-season games so far, but failed to find the back of the net and some have questioned whether he will be able to live up to his billing.

But Liverpool star Fabinho believes that a player of Nunez’s quality can change a team and stressed he is a proper number nine that can provide fireworks up front but needs time to adapt.

Fabinho insists that the Reds know how good Nunez is as a player and has confidence they will be able to challenge for all available trophies next season despite the departure of a top player like Sadio Mane.

“Darwin may need a bit of time to adapt, let’s see, but a player like him can really change a team”, Fabinho told The Athletic.

“He’s a proper number nine. He’s a goal-scorer.

“He scored in both games against us in the Champions League.

“We know how good he is.

“Even though we lost Sadio, I still believe that we can fight for everything.

“The team is still really strong.”

In addition to Mane, Liverpool also saw Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino leave the club, while they managed to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new deal, in addition to bolstering their attack with Nunez.