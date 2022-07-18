Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has hailed new boy Brenden Aaronson for his ability to adapt quickly to new environments and is hoping he can do that again with the Whites.

The Yorkshire giants managed to sign the American from Red Bull Salzburg for €29m this summer after they failed in their attempts to land him in the January transfer window.

On Sunday, Aaronson made his debut for the Whites in front of a 40,000 crowd at the Suncorp Arena against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, which ended in a 1-0 friendly defeat for Leeds.

Marsch, who previously worked with the 21-year-old at Red Bull Salzburg, revealed that he saw Aaronson adapt to his Salzburg team within two weeks and explained that he possesses all of the necessary requirements for a player to adapt to a new environment.

“I’ll say this when he first came to Salzburg, the first training session, I thought: ‘he’s in over his head here”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“He’s going to have to adjust to all of the level of what’s happening’.

“Within two weeks, he was almost our best player and so that’s the quality he has.

“Because of intelligence, because of his desire, because of his hard work, he’s able to apply his talents rather quickly and adapt and grow.”

“So we’ll need that again.”

Aaronson will be looking to continue his preparations for the new campaign under his former Salzburg coach as he will be aiming to make his competitive debut in the Whites’ season opener against Wolves.