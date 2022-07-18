Huddersfield Town have registered interest in Newcastle United’s attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, with former loan club Bristol Rovers facing additional competition for his signature, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Anderson spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at the Memorial Stadium, scoring eight goals and laying on five assists from 21 appearances in all competitions for the Pirates.

During last season, Anderson scored 13 goals and laid on five assists from 29 appearances in all competitions, including a hat-trick for the Magpies’ reserves against Nottingham Forest’s Under-23 side.

Joey Barton remains keen to bring Anderson back to Horfield after their promotion to League One but will face added competition for his signature in the form of the Terriers.

Newly appointed Huddersfield head coach Danny Schofield is also interested in the 19-year-old, with the Terriers looking to get back to the Premier League after they missed out last time via a loss in the playoff final to Nottingham Forest.

And Bristol Rovers will have another club to contend with if they are to tempt Anderson back into the ranks.

Anderson is currently in Austria with Newcastle’s first team as part of their pre-season tour, with a decision on his future to be taken afterwards.

Apart from the Terriers, the Gas will have to contend with Scottish Premiership side Hearts, who too have joined the race for the Scotland Under-21 international.

The Pirates will kick off their League One campaign against League Two champions Forest Green Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.