Liverpool defender Joe Gomez insists that signing a new contract at Anfield shows he is ready to rise to the challenge of securing game time amid fierce competition.

Gomez has regularly been hit by injuries since joining from Charlton Athletic in 2015 and is down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options.

Last season, the centre-back only played a bit-part role at Anfield and bagged only four Premier League starts, none of which were in his favoured centre-back position.

Despite being linked with a number of clubs in the ongoing transfer window, the 26-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the club recently and stated that he is aware of the obstacles ahead and believes he can rise to them.

The 26-year-old also admitted that he heard speculation about clubs interested in his signature but stressed that the rumours never caused any distraction as he made his decision to extend his stay at Anfield.

“I can’t dispute I heard about these rumours”, Gomez told the Liverpool Echo.

“But until things are concrete with my representatives, I take it all with a pinch of salt.

“Any interest is flattering, but I don’t really see it like as that much of a distraction because until I make my decision, the external noise is just that – external.

“Once I got my head around what I wanted to do, my signing is me understanding the challenge and wanting to rise to it.”

Gomez has found game time hard to come by with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip ahead of him and the 26-year-old will be aiming to impress Klopp whenever handed an opportunity next season.