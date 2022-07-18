Leeds United are seeing off competition from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to land Sonny Perkins, according to the Daily Mail.

Perkins made 29 appearances in all competitions for West Ham across age groups during the 2021/22 season, scoring 14 goals and laying on two assists but has since left the club.

After fielding a host of offers this summer, Elland Road has emerged as Perkins’ next port of call, after the Whites beat Aston Villa and Tottenham to his signature.

Aston Villa are looking to add promising talents to Steven Gerrard’s squad and had zeroed in on Perkins as an option.

Spurs, on the other hand, are looking to add to their homegrown contingent, as the new Premier League season draws closer.

Perkins is set to continue his development under Jesse Marsch’s watchful eye following his rejection of a professional contract with the Hammers.

The 18-year-old is expected to link up with Leeds’ Under-23 side initially but will be given a chance to impress under Marsch.

Patrick Bamford, the current first choice centre-forward in the Whites’ line-up, has two talented understudies in Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, both of whom are 20 years old.

Leeds kick off the new Premier League campaign at Elland Road against Wolverhampton Wanderers.