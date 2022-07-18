French club Marseille are unwilling to meet the asking price set by Lens for Manchester United and Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss.

Clauss has been in exemplary form for Lens in the past two seasons and made the Ligue 1 Team of the Year on both occasions.

The French star, who plays both at right-back and on the right side of midfield, has caught the attention of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, the Premier League pair will likely not have to battle Marseille for him, even though it was claimed they were the frontrunners for his signature.

Marseille though are not ready to fork out the €10m demanded by Lens for Clauss, according to French daily La Provence.

Clauss’ contract with Lens ends in the summer next year and Marseille are not of a mind to pay such a sum for a player who only has that amount of time left on his contract.

Thus, Marseille are unlikely to pursue the player unless Lens reduce their demands and it could open the door for Chelsea and Manchester United to swoop in.

Clauss missed only one match last season for Lens, that too due to suspension, and registered five goals along with eleven assists.