Portsmouth are still keen on bolstering their attack and are eyeing a minimum of two more forwards, with at least one of those on a permanent basis, according to the BBC.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley finally got a new striker last week as his side sealed a move for Joe Piggott from Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal.

Piggot is currently Cowley’s only senior striker option, while 18-year-old Daniel Gifford is the other centre-forward at his disposal.

Cowley is keen on further bolstering his attacking department having also seen winger Marcus Harness join the Ipswich on a permanent deal.

And Portsmouth are looking to make two more signings at a minimum in the final third before the summer window slams shut.

The Hampshire outfit would ideally like to bring at least one new forward on a permanent basis, while the other could join them on loan.

Portsmouth have been keeping tabs on Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop in pre-season as they look to further reinforce their attack.

Harness’ exit has added to Pompey’s transfer budget and it remains to be seen whether they will make a bid for Bishop.