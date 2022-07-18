Sheffield Wednesday have contacted Bristol City over a permanent move for Tyreeq Bakinson, who is not wanted at the Robins, according to Bristol Live.

Bakinson’s future at Ashton Gate is under the scanner as he is allowed to leave the club having had a fallout with boss Nigel Pearson.

The Robins boss does not see the 23-year-old having a future under him and the club and the player are looking towards sorting out his future as soon as possible.

And it appears the midfielder could be handed a way out of Bristol City as Sheffield Wednesday are keen on him.

The Owls have contacted the Robins hierarchy and have registered their desire to sign Bakinson on a permanent move.

Bakinson has not featured in any of Bristol City’s pre-season games and has been asked to train with the club’s Under-23s side.

The holding midfielder spent last season away from Bristol City on loan at Ipswich Town, but the Tractor Boys decided to not sign him on a permanent deal.

Sheffield Wednesday want to take Bakinson back to League One as they aim for promotion and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a deal for him.