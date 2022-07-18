Bakinson’s future at Ashton Gate is under the scanner as he is allowed to leave the club having had a fallout with boss Nigel Pearson.
The Robins boss does not see the 23-year-old having a future under him and the club and the player are looking towards sorting out his future as soon as possible.
And it appears the midfielder could be handed a way out of Bristol City as Sheffield Wednesday are keen on him.
The Owls have contacted the Robins hierarchy and have registered their desire to sign Bakinson on a permanent move.
Bakinson has not featured in any of Bristol City’s pre-season games and has been asked to train with the club’s Under-23s side.
The holding midfielder spent last season away from Bristol City on loan at Ipswich Town, but the Tractor Boys decided to not sign him on a permanent deal.
Sheffield Wednesday want to take Bakinson back to League One as they aim for promotion and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a deal for him.