Sunderland are set to make fresh moves to snare away striker Nathan Broadhead from Everton, according to the Northern Echo.

Broadhead spent last term on loan at the Stadium of Light from Everton and managed to impress, although he missed a huge chunk of the campaign owing to injury.

The striker was prolific in front of goal for Sunderland towards the business end of the last League One season under Alex Neil, and played a crucial role in helping them earn promotion into the Championship.

Neil has been keen to bring Broadhead back to Wearside and Sunderland contacted Everton, but they were not prepared to allow him to leave earlier this summer as boss Frank Lampard wanted to take a close look at him during pre-season.

Broadhead is part of Everton’s pre-season tour of the United States but Lampard has not given him game time in any friendlies so far, despite handing minutes to several young players.

And Sunderland are now ready to return to the negotiating table to test Everton’s resolve to keep hold of Broadhead.

The Black Cats are prepared to sign Broadhead either on loan or on a permanent deal and are gearing up to make another push to snap him up.

Although Everton are in the market for attacking reinforcements, Broadhead is unlikely to earn minutes under Lampard, while Neil sees him playing a key role under him next season, should Sunderland re-sign him.