Charlie McCann believes Rangers can cope with a top Premier League team in their next opponents in West Ham United during pre-season.

The central midfielder scored his first goal for the Gers’ first team in their 2-1 victory over Blackpool on Sunday.

Formerly of Manchester United, the 20-year-old midfielder made his debut for the first team in the 2021/22 season in the Scottish Cup.

McCann considers the upcoming fixture against West Ham at Ibrox a great opportunity and a good test for Rangers ahead of the commencement of the new season.

“It’s another great game and another great experience to play a top, top Premier League team, so it’ll be a good test”, McCann told Rangers TV.

“But I’m sure we’ll be able to cope with it.

“It’ll be another good building block towards the start of the season.”

The Gers face Tottenham Hotspur in their final pre-season fixture after the Hammers and will then look to improve upon their second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers start the new campaign away to Livingston before their fixtures in the third qualifying round of the next edition of the Champions League.

West Ham finished last season in seventh place, qualifying for the Europa Conference League in the process, and will start their Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City at London Stadium.