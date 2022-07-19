AC Milan are hoping to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Japhet Tanganga on loan this summer for €2m, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Tottenham centre-back has become a target for the Italian champions this summer as they intend to add to their backline.

To that purpose, AC Milan are set to meet with Tottenham this week with the goal of coming to an agreement.

AC Milan intend to take the centre-back on loan for next season and also want an option to buy inserted into the deal.

The Serie A champions want Tanganga on loan for a fee of €2m, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

And AC Milan want the option to buy set at €16m.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham acquiesce to the Italian club’s proposals and if the result of the meeting is a positive one in terms of the centre-back’s chances of going to Milan.

Tanganga has struggled for game-time in north London, with injuries not helping him, and his future could be in Italy.