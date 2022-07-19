Celtic are set to hold talks with the agent of Lorient defender Moritz Jenz in Glasgow today over a potential deal to sign him on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish champions have already spent £17.5m this summer and do not want to exceed their budget of beyond the £20m mark.

But Ange Postecoglou is still intending to add a forward and wants to bring in at least one more ball-playing centre-back into his squad.

And it has been claimed that the club are pushing to sign Lorient defender Jenz in the ongoing transfer window.

His agent is expected to be in Glasgow today where he is scheduled to meet Celtic to discuss a deal.

The Hoops want to sign Jenz on a loan deal for a season and are hoping to negotiate the terms with his agent.

The 23-year-old defender was a bit part player at Lorient and made just 17 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Jenz would be open to the move to Celtic if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs for a loan.

He previously played in England for Fulham before moving to Switzerland with Lausanne Sport and eventually joined Lorient last summer.