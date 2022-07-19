There is an increasing likelihood that Arsenal target Youri Tielemans could stay at Leicester City for the final year of his contract, according to The Athletic.

Tielemans has a year left on his contract and has largely been expected to move on from Leicester in the ongoing transfer window.

He has shown no inclination to sign a new deal and several clubs are believed to be interested in signing him.

Arsenal have been in contact with his agents for several months but they are yet to table a concrete bid for Tielemans.

And it has been claimed that there is an increasing likelihood that the midfielder will see out the rest of his contract at Leicester.

The Foxes do not have an offer on their table and Brendan Rodgers is in favour of keeping Tielemans even if that means that the Belgian could leave on a free transfer next year.

The Leicester boss will hold talks with Tielemans this week to discuss his situation at the King Power Stadium.

With each passing day of the window, it is becoming likelier that Tielemans will spend next season at Leicester.