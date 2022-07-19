Arsenal are putting the logistics in place for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko to undergo his medical swiftly after the Gunners agreed a £32m fee for the versatile midfielder with Manchester City, according to the Evening Standard.

Zinchenko made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens during the 2021/22 season, predominantly at left-back, and registered five assists.

The 25-year-old, who plays in his preferred midfield role for his national team, will help strengthen two troublesome positions for Arsenal in one fell swoop.

Arsenal will have to pay £30m up front for Zinchenko, with a further £2m in add-ons in the future.

Zinchenko has agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a four-year contract and with both the Gunners and the Citizens currently in the United States, the medical could be done there, cutting out a trip to London.

Current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was crucial to the move due to the rapport the pair shared during Arteta’s spell as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at the Etihad.

Arsenal have already raided Manchester City for new centre-forward Gabriel Jesus as they look to return to the Champions League after narrowly missing out to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time.

Zinchenko brings with him valuable experience, having been a part of the team that under Guardiola won four Premier League titles in the last five seasons.