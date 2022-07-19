Aston Villa are set to make a decision on the future of Rangers and Sunderland target Cameron Archer soon, according to The Athletic.

Archer spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he scored seven goals in 20 appearances for the Championship club.

Preston are keen to have him back but there is a litany of clubs in the Championship who are interested in getting their hands on him on loan.

Sunderland are amongst the clubs keen to add Archer to their squad, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers have been linked with wanting to tale the Aston Villa man north of the border.

And it has been claimed that Villa are expected to make a decision on whether to loan out Archer in the ongoing window soon.

He is currently on Villa’s pre-season tour of Australia where Steven Gerrard is closely looking at his performances.

There is a chance that Gerrard could opt to keep him at the club as a third attacking option in his squad.

Villa would also prefer to loan him out a promotion-chasing club in the Championship if that’s the decision they make.