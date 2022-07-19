West Ham United are growing in confidence that they will be able to get a deal over the line to sign Jesse Lingard on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United following the end of his contract earlier this summer.

David Moyes has been pushing to sign a player who had a scintillating loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

However, the negotiations have dragged on as West Ham have not been willing to match the players’ wage demands for a move.

But it has been claimed that West Ham are now growing confident that Lingard is on his way back to the London Stadium.

The talks have progressed and West Ham are confident of securing the agreement with the player and his representatives.

Lingard had offers from MLS and has reportedly been giving serious consideration to a move to Saudi Arabia on a £10m per year contract.

The England international has been expected to make a decision soon as he wants to be at his new club by this Friday.

Everton have also been interested in the player but it could well be that West Ham will win the race to sign him on a free transfer.