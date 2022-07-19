Manchester City star Nahuel Ferraresi is demand this summer as Turkish duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce want to rope him in.

The Venezuelan star joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017 but has spent most of his time with the Citizens on loan.

Last season he went on loan to Portuguese side Estoril, helping them finish in the top half of the Portuguese top flight in their first campaign back in it after promotion.

The centre-back made 24 appearances in the league and his displays have seen him garner attention this summer.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are eager to bring him in ahead of next season, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

Brazilian club Sao Paulo were also interested in signing the player, but are now not expected to be competing for his signature.

It is claimed that Manchester City are open to a permanent move and do not want to loan him out any more.

If Ferraresi movies this summer, he will have done so having not played a single game for the Citizens despite being at the club for five years.