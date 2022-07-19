Newcastle United could approach Lyon over a move for Lucas Paqueta this summer if reports about his asking price being lowered are found to be true as they continue to look into those claims, according to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies have been priced out of moves for several players that were on their transfer radar, but they are still on the hunt for further recruitments.

Newcastle are not prepared to pay over the odds for any targets this summer and Lyon star Paqueta was one player that they deemed to be too expensive.

The French giants put an €80m price tag on Paqueta’s head earlier in the ongoing window which prompted Newcastle to rule out a move for him.

However, it has been claimed that Lyon have now lowered their demands for the Brazilian and are only seeking €40m for his services, half of what they were initially asking for him.

Even though Howe does not see central midfield as a priority position that needs bolstering, he is open to bringing in more quality players, especially if deals can be done at an attractive price.

And Newcastle are looking into whether claims Lyon are willing to take a significantly lower amount for Paqueta now than they were earlier this summer are true.

The Magpies are tipped to consider making moves for the 24-year-old, should claims about his asking price being lowered be found to be true.

Lyon have so far kept their council over Paqueta’s asking price, while the player has also been credited with interest from Arsenal.