Sheffield Wednesday are considering giving Nice starlet and target Deji Sotona a trial, according to Yorkshire Live.

Sotona came up through the academy at Manchester United, but is currently on the books at Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

He returned to England last season on loan and joined Brentford B, but is now back at Nice, with his future uncertain.

Sheffield Wednesday are monitoring Sotona and they are now looking at bringing him in to assess him further.

The Owls are contemplating taking Sotona on trial with the Under-23s and then making a decision on him.

His contract with Nice expires next summer but the Owls could still take him on trial and then decide whether to pay the transfer cost for him.

Apart from Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County are also linked with Sotona, but taking the player on trial may enable the Owls to sidestep a race.

The 19 year-old forward has yet to make his senior debut but has been regarded as a prospect due to his performances in youth teams and Brentford’s B side.