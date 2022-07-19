Tottenham Hotspur football director Fabio Paratici is set to meet AC Milan this week to negotiate a deal for Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga is not expected to be a big part of the Spurs squad next season and the club are prepared to loan him out.

The defender has already rejected a move to Bournemouth in the ongoing transfer window and is more intrigued by the prospect of joining AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have already been in touch with his representatives and Spurs over working out a deal to sign him on loan.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Paratici is in Italy with a view to meeting AC Milan to speak about Tanganga.

It has been claimed that a meeting has been scheduled between the Spurs deal-maker and AC Milan officials on Thursday.

The two sides are hoping to agree on the outlines of a loan deal that would see Tanganga move to the San Siro.

The defender is keen and is now waiting for the two clubs to agree on a deal for his move to Italy this summer.