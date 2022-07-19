Scamacca scored 16 goals and laid on one assist for Sassuolo across all competitions from 38 appearances during the 2021/22 season.
The Hammers are looking to strengthen in attack this summer given Michail Antonio is the only option at centre-forward, with last season’s top scorer Jarrod Bowen predominantly occupying the right-wing position.
Talks with Sassuolo over Scamacca are now continuing as his signing has not been ruled out, but it remains to be seen if West Ham can do a deal.
Sassuolo are under no pressure to sell the striker and will only cash in if the deal is right.
Scamacca spent a major part of the previous four campaigns away from the Mapei Stadium on loan, with the most recent loan at Genoa in Serie A being his breakthrough campaign.
He has a contract with the Neroverdi slated to run until the summer of 2026 and will fetch a hefty transfer fee from any interested party.
West Ham are also continuing talks with Chelsea’s Albanian forward Armando Broja and negotiating with free agent Jesse Lingard over a return to London Stadium.