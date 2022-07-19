West Ham United are continuing talks with Sassuolo over the potential signing of Italian frontman Gianluca Scamacca, according to Sky Sports News.

Scamacca scored 16 goals and laid on one assist for Sassuolo across all competitions from 38 appearances during the 2021/22 season.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen in attack this summer given Michail Antonio is the only option at centre-forward, with last season’s top scorer Jarrod Bowen predominantly occupying the right-wing position.

Talks with Sassuolo over Scamacca are now continuing as his signing has not been ruled out, but it remains to be seen if West Ham can do a deal.

Sassuolo are under no pressure to sell the striker and will only cash in if the deal is right.

Scamacca spent a major part of the previous four campaigns away from the Mapei Stadium on loan, with the most recent loan at Genoa in Serie A being his breakthrough campaign.

He has a contract with the Neroverdi slated to run until the summer of 2026 and will fetch a hefty transfer fee from any interested party.

West Ham are also continuing talks with Chelsea’s Albanian forward Armando Broja and negotiating with free agent Jesse Lingard over a return to London Stadium.