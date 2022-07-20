Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has admitted to favouring keeping Sunderland target Cameron Archer at Villa Park beyond the ongoing transfer window at present, while also praising two of Archer’s fellow youngsters.

The Villans’ academy graduates took to the field in the second half of the pre-season win against Brisbane Roar after a goalless first 45 minutes.

Archer scored the only goal of the game, controlling a low cross from full-back Kaine Kesler Hayden then finishing with 13 minutes left.

Archer is a wanted man this summer, with Sunderland amongst a host of clubs hoping for the chance to take him on loan, but Gerrard admits if he had to choose now he would keep hold of him.

And the Villa boss is clear that Archer, Kesler Hayden and Tim Iroegbunam have all given him something to think about.

“Cam showed everything that Cam’s about, movement, quality, could have a hat-trick but for a few good blocks but, again with Cam, if you don’t let me leave the room and I’d have to make a decision now, he’d be staying in the door”, Gerrard told Birmingham Live.

“Yeah, at the moment [I’d keep them], because they really stepped forward, and what they’re doing is they’re sending messages to more experienced people that there’s a fight on from now until the game against Bournemouth… and beyond because the window is still open.

“They’ve given me serious things to think about and that’s the reason I’m here.”

Archer spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End in the Championship and impressed.

Villa next take on Gerrard’s old foes Manchester United in Perth on Saturday before their final pre-season game against Rennes in France and it remains to be seen if Archer will shine again.