Bristol Rovers target Elliot Anderson has admitted that his main aim is to do enough over pre-season to stay at Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of the 2021/22 season with Bristol Rovers, where he helped them to gain promotion from League Two, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in his 21 appearances for the club.

The Scottish Under-21 international has a long list of Championship teams vying for his services this year, including Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, while Joey Barton wants him back at the Gas.

Anderson, who is a member of Eddie Howe’s pre-season squad, is clear about his desire to stick with the group and put in a lot of effort to get in the first team.

The attacking midfielder further added that he wants to take his momentum from the previous season into the pre-season games and admitted that although the first team standards are high, he intends to work hard to impress the manager.

“I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision”, Anderson told the Shields Gazette.

“I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.

“I think it’s been really good for me, just trying to fit into the team, work on the way they play and try and impress.

“I just want to try and carry on the momentum I had [out on loan].

“Obviously, it’s a lot higher standard, but I need to try and take what I did well into these pre-season games.”

Anderson featured in the Magpies’ pre-season games in Austria against 1860 Munich and Mainz, and is expected to travel with Howe’s team to face Benfica on 26th July.